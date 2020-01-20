HCFCU Offers Free Home Ownership Seminar

Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union is offering a free educational seminar in January to help first-time buyers find their way into a new home.

Michael McCray, counselor and coach for the Hawaii HomeOwnership Center, will present Realizing the Dream of Homeownership on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m at HCFCU’s Kaloko Facility in the John Y. Iwane Credit Union Center Training Room. The address is 73-5611 Olowalu Street in Kailua-Kona.

For more information or to register, visit HCFCU’s Community Seminars section online. Seating is limited.

The Hawaii HomeOwnership Center, a nonprofit organization, provides important information and services for potential homeowners. Seminar attendees will learn/receive the following:

Learning the ABC’s of buying a home

One-on-one coaching

Overcoming some home ownership barriers

Dispelling myths of buying a home

Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, federally insured financial institution owned by its 42,700 members. HCFCU’s branches are located in Hilo, Honoka‘a, Kailua-Kona, Kaloko, Kealakekua and Kohala.

Additionally, HCFCU has Student Credit Unions in Kealakehe, Kohala and Konawaena High Schools. HCFCU provides service-minded financial professionals that will help facilitate mortgage, land, construction, small business, education, personal and auto loans.

HCFCU also offers complete checking and savings services, drive up tellers, credit and debit cards with rewards, online and mobile banking, investment services and youth programs. HCFCU supports numerous Hawaii Island nonprofit organizations and community events. Membership in Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union is open to all Hawai‘i Island residents. For more information visit www.hicommfcu.com.