Governor Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff

Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawai‘i State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, immediately until sunset on Friday, Jan. 24.

This action is taken to honor Honolulu Police Department officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama who were shot and killed in the line of duty on Jan. 19, 2020.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Flags will also be flown at half-mast from sunrise until sunset on the day of services for each of the fallen officers. Notification will be provided when information about the services is available.

“These officers paid the ultimate price to ensure the safety of our community. As we honor their sacrifice, we grieve with their families,” Gov. Ige said.