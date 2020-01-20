Aerial Views of Snow-Capped Maunakea: Photo Gallery

Snow first hit the peaks and slopes of Maunakea in early January, 2020. A powerful storm that pounded windward shores with torrential rain had dropped around two feet of powder by early last week.

Maunakea’s peak, towering just shy of 14,000-feet above sea level, remained white-capped as of Monday. The following gallery of aerial shots was provided by Andrew Hara, of Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.

Snow-capped Maunakea. PC: Andrew Hara, Blue Hawaiian Helicopters

Snow-capped Maunakea. PC: Andrew Hara, Blue Hawaiian Helicopters



Social media this week has been littered with photos and video of Big Island residents and tourists alike navigating to the top of the mauna to watch the sunrise, witness the sunset and play in the Hawai‘i snow all the daylight hours in between.

The mountain had been in accessible for several months, as demonstrators in opposition of the the Thirty Meter Telescope made camp at the mouth of Maunakea Access Road to stop the telescope’s construction.

A deal was struck between government officials and demonstrators and resulted in a temporary stand down through the end of February.