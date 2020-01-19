Two Slain Officers Identified in Wake of ‘Unprecedented Tragedy’

The two Honolulu police officers fatally shot on Sunday have been identified as Tiffany Enriquez, a seven-year veteran, and Kaulike Kalama, who served as a police officer for nine years.

The suspect in question is Jerry Hanel, a 69-year-old man who was reportedly evicted from his home near Diamond Head this morning and who stabbed his landlord in response. Both officers were killed when they responded to the distress call and were allegedly shot by Hanel. The suspect is believed dead after setting fire to the property in question, which later spread to at least seven homes in the immediate area.

According to court documents, Hanel had a history of violent behavior and a track record of making false 911 calls. His attorney told Hawaii News Now that Hanel had delusions he was being tracked by the FBI.

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said Hanel was not permitted to carry firearms.

Authorities reported two stabbing victims at the scene, both allegedly stabbed by Hanel. One was his landlord, who served him eviction papers on Friday, which he refused to sign. It remains unclear who the other victim was. The conditions of both stabbing victims was not made available as of 7 p.m. Sunday.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell called the incident an “unprecedented tragedy” and offered his condolences to the family and friends of the slain officers.

Seven homes have been confirmed destroyed due to the fire that Hanel allegedly set following the murder of two police officers and the injuring of another. Several other homes and HPD vehicles were damaged by the blaze.