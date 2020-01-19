Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Big Island

Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Big IslandJanuary 19, 2020, 8:20 AM HST (Updated January 19, 2020, 8:20 AM)
National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY
What: Northeast winds 15 to 30 knots and seas 7 to 12 feet.
Affected Areas: All Hawaiian Waters.
Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.