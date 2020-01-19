Love the Arts Fundraiser at VAC

Volcano Art Center doesn’t just want the community to join in appreciating the arts, they want you to love the arts.

The 16th Annual Love the Arts fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Niaulani Campus in Volcano Village. The annual gala is the main event to raise funds for the Volcano Art Center which offers classes, exhibits, workshops and creative arts experiences in a unique inspiring environment.

This year’s theme is celebrating The Roaring 2020s, highlighted by unique decorations, decadent food, fine wines and beer and, of course, dancing. Live and silent auctions provide everyone an opportunity to bid on artwork, jewelry, hotel stays, restaurants, local products, services and gift certificates to businesses and attractions.

Tickets are $70/$65 for current VAC members and are available for purchase at the Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus in Volcano Village, Volcano Art Center Gallery in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, by calling 808-967-8222 and online at www.volcanoartcenter.org./lta.

SPONSORED VIDEO

A Love The Arts ticket also provides free admission to the LTA Valentine’s Day Dance held the following weekend on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Learn the Charleston and the Lindy Hop while enjoying live music by the Hep Cats. Tickets for this event are $15/$10 for VAC members or free with a Love the Arts ticket.

Volcano Art Center would like to thank patron sponsor, Ron Rigg of Elite Pacific Properties. VAC welcomes additional sponsorships for this event. If you, or your business/organization is interested in sponsorship opportunities, contact Mike Nelson at [email protected] or by phone at (808) 967-8222.