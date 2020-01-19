January 19, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Knee to waist high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE less than 5mph.

North West

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with S winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SSW less than 5mph in the afternoon.

South East

Surf: Knee to waist high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with N winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.