January 19, 2020 Surf Forecast

January 19, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 19, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

North East

Surf: Knee to waist high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE less than 5mph.

North West

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with S winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SSW less than 5mph in the afternoon.

South East

Surf: Knee to waist high ENE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with N winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

