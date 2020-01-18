January 18, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind 9 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Windy, with an east wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.