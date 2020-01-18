Community Invited to Celebrate MLK Day

The community is invited to celebrate the life and vision of Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday at the 39th Annual Kona Community Celebration at the Maka’eo Pavilion at Old Kona Airport.

Martin Luther King Jr. was a civil rights leader who led nonviolent marches in an effort to end racial segregation. In 1983, legislation was passed to make Jan. 20 a federal holiday to honor the minister.

Sunday’s event will begin at 11 a.m. with performances, activities, and speakers throughout the day.