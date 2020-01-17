Small Craft Advisory for Big Island Waters

9:23 AM HST Friday, Jan. 17, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY

What: North winds 15 to 25 knots becoming northeast Friday night. Seas building to 8 to 10 feet Friday night.

Affected Areas: Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters and the Alenuihaha Channel.

Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.