January 17, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind.

Waimea

Today: Showers likely, mainly after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light north wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

