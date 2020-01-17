January 17, 2020 Weather Forecast

January 17, 2020 Weather ForecastJanuary 17, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 17, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind.
Waimea
Today: Showers likely, mainly after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light north wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
