January 17, 2020 Surf Forecast

North East

Surf: Knee high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with S winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW 5-10mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with SE winds less than 5mph.

South East

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Bumpy/choppy with ESE winds 10-15mph.