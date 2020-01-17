HIHS Mobile Spay, Neuter Services to Visit Rural Communities

The Hawai‘i Island Humane Society will be bringing spay and neuter services to pet owners in rural communities later this month.

The Mobile Spay & Neuter Waggin’ will make stops in Pāhoa, Volcano and Kohala. The program is the humane society’s effort to eliminate pet overpopulation on the Big Island.

“Taking our spay and neuter program on the road eliminates barriers by bringing our services to areas of need including Pāhoa, Volcano and Kohala,” said Beth Jose, CEO for HIHS. “Hawai‘i Island Humane Society’s Mobile Spay & Neuter Waggin’ will enable pet owners with limited financial means or transportation issues to fix their pets, and eliminate the possibility of accidental litters, which become a community problem and add to our organization’s challenge of addressing pet overpopulation.”

The mobile service will be in Pāhoa on Jan. 20, Volcano on Jan. 21 and Kohala on Jan. 22. Space is limited. Space is limited so pet owners are are advised to make an appointment by calling 329-8002 or emailing [email protected] The Mobile Spay & Neuter Waggin’ is unable to accommodate drop-ins.

All appointments must be scheduled in advance and is open to healthy owned dogs and cats only. The pets must be between 8 weeks and 7 years old and kittens must weigh 2 pounds or more. Other animals other than dogs and cats, unhealthy animals or those with contagious illnesses will not be accepted.

Animals in the care of an animal welfare or rescue organization will not be accepted at the Mobile Spay and Neuter Clinic as these services are provided to animal rescue groups at HIHS’s Kona and Kea‘au shelters.

Spay and neuter services are also done at the HIHS locations in Kea‘au (1 day a week) and Kona (1 day a week) and it’s completely free. The humane society also distributes free spay & neuter vouchers at the Kea‘au, Kona and Waimea shelters. The free vouchers can be used at participating veterinarians.

HIHS Mobile Spay & Neuter Waggin’ is staffed with a professionally trained and fully licensed veterinarian and supported by veterinary assistants and volunteers. The veterinary team follows all guidelines by nationally recognized organizations regarding high-quality, high volume spay/neuter clinics.

HIHS performs between 4,500 and 5,500 spay and neuter surgeries annually and nearly 50,000 in the last 9 years. Click here for more information.