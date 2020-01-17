Big Island Lane Closures: Jan. 18-24

Hawaii Department of Transportation released a schedule of lane closures for Jan. 18-24.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. There will be no daytime roadwork scheduled on Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, unless permitted. Special use lanes will not be operational on Monday as well.

Ka‘ū

The Ninole and Hilea Stream Bridges on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach (Ninole Loop Rd.) are closed for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through the adjacent temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 79 and 85, Aloha Boulevard to Old Mamalahoa Highway, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, through Friday, Jan. 24, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for striping and pavement marker work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

North Kona

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 27 and 29, in the vicinity of Scenic Lookout, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, through Friday, Jan. 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 102 and 106, Ki‘ilae Road to Middle Keei Road, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, through Friday, Jan. 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Waimea

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 5 and 14, West Hawaii Concrete Entrance to Keamuku Bridge, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, through Friday, Jan. 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

North Hilo

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 16 and 21, Kauniho Road to Ahole Bridge, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, through Friday, Jan. 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Pa‘auilo

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 35 and 39, between East Pa‘auilo Bridge and Kalopa Bridge, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, through Friday, Jan. 24, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for guardrail work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 37 and 41, Kalopa Road to Kahawailiilii Bridge, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, through Friday, Jan. 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

South Hilo

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in the both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 2 and 8, Pukihae Bridge to Hanawi Street on Tuesday, Jan. 21, through Friday, Jan. 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Pāhoa

Closure of single lane at a time on Kea‘au-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 13 and 16, the Board of Water Supply Tank to Kamaili Road, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, through Friday, Jan. 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).