Weekend Road Closures

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has scheduled road and lane closures across the island during the weekend of Jan. 18-19.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

1) NORTH KONA (MARATHON CLOSURE)

Shoulder advisory on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Waikoloa Beach Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for the Revel Marathon. Runners will be crossing into Waikoloa Beach resort at the southern entrance. Use caution when driving and expect delays. For more details on the marathon, visit the website at https://www.runrevel.com/rkl.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190)

NORTH KONA (MARATHON CLOSURE)

Lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in the northbound direction between mile markers 6 and 11, Old Saddle Road to Waikoloa Road, on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 6:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., for the Revel Marathon. Northbound traffic will be detoured to alternate routes.

DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200)

NORTH KONA (MARATHON CLOSURE)

Lane closure of the south-eastbound lane of Old Saddle Road from Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) to Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. for the Revel Marathon. Residents of Waikii Ranch will be detoured to alternate routes. Officers will be on-site managing the closure.