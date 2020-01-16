Soft Pastel Still Life Workshop at VAC

The Volcano Art Center is offering a workshop on soft pastel still life artwork on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

Taught by Patti Pease Johnson, the class helps students learn to be bold with colors and themselves, using lights and darks via a proven signature rotational method for success with soft pastels.

Johnson supplies the instruction and materials along with guidance and inspiration for the process of this centuries-old medium, along with some handy tips for a creative journey, a VAC press release said.

Attendees can learn about the different types of pastels, different papers, fixing and mounting paper on backing. Students will complete a 9×12-inch project.

The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Volcano Art Center. Cost for the workshop is $50/$45 for VAC members plus a $15 fee, inclusive of supplies. Beginner and intermediate artists are welcome.

For more information or to register call VAC at 808-967-8222 or visit online at www.volcanoartcenter.org.

Johnson’s artwork can be found at galleries and shops across the state and in collections around the world.