Revel Race Marathon to Bring Runners to Big Island Roads

The Hawaiʻi Police Department will close down one lane of Old Saddle Road and Route 190 for the Revel Race Marathon this upcoming weekend.

The closure will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, according to an HPD release.

HPD advises the public to be aware of runners on the shoulder of Waikoloa Road and the Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway.

Officers will be posted throughout the race and will enforce traffic laws. Expect delays through the area and as always, wear your seatbelt and drive with aloha.