Mauna Lani Reopens After $200 Mil Renovation

Mauna Lani Bay Hotel & Bungalows reopened Wednesday as Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection after a $200 million resort-wide renovation.

Spanning 32 acres along the Kohala Coast, it is the first Auberge Resorts Collection property in the state.

“The first Auberge resort in Hawai’i is an important milestone for our brand, and we are excited to bring Auberge’s style of soulful hospitality to a place of such significance on the Island of Hawai’i,” said Craig Reid, Chief Executive Officer, Auberge Resorts Collection. “Our renewal of this storied resort will connect guests to the heart of Mauna Lani through intimate new spaces, meaningful experiences, and design that is relevant to today’s traveler.”

The property had closed for renovations in late 2018. Changes included reinvention of public areas and the 333 guest rooms. A new pool bar will be a signature element of the re-imagined food and beverage program, in addition to adult and family pools and a variety of gathering places for play and relaxation.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Auburge will also introduce a signature adventure program for all ages utilizing including stand-up paddle boarding, outrigger canoe paddling and after-hours bonfires.

“Mauna Lani has been one of Hawai‘i’s best loved resorts for over three decades. It is an unsurpassed destination,” said Vice President and General Manager Sanjiv Hulugalle. “On behalf of our team, we are honored and delighted to reintroduce this iconic property that celebrates the people of Hawai‘i, sparks curiosity and discovery, and remains anchored by the special atmosphere of Kalāhuipua‘a.”