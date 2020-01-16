January 16, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 16 at 3:38AM HST until January 16 at 12:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers, mainly before 7am. High near 77. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 47. West southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind.

Friday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.