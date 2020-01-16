HPD Seeks Help With Ongoing Investigation

Click an image to expand

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a blue lanyard that was recovered within a vehicle located in Hilo.

HPD could not provide specifics, but said the lanyard and the vehicle are part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Officer Edward Lewis of South Kohala Patrol at 808-887-3080 or email at [email protected]