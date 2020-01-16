HPA Speaker to Address Issues of Gender, Violence

Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy will be hosting a parent learning session on issues related gender, race and violence.

On Jan. 22, the public is invited to the event where Dr. Jackson Katz will lead the discussion on the socialization of girls and boys in a culture of violence.

The session will be held at the Gates Performing Arts Center, starting at 7 p.m.

Katz is one of the world’s leading gender violence prevention educators, whose special area of focus is engaging men, young men and boys—across categories of socioeconomic class, race, and ethnicity—in efforts to reduce sexual assault, relationship abuse, and all forms of harassment, abuse and violence.

During next week’s session, Katz will address the question of how everyone—students, parents, educators, etc.—can play a constructive role in challenging and interrupting abuse. He will focus especially on the role of parents and others in positions of formal and informal leadership with young people of all genders, and how they can be effective anti-violence agents in their sphere of influence. The talk will be held on HPA’s Upper Campus and is open to the public.