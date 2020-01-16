Hawaiian Telcom Outage Impacts South Kona

By Max Dible
January 16, 2020, 12:43 PM HST (Updated January 16, 2020, 12:43 PM)
Hawaiian Telcom is experiencing a service disruption in parts of West Hawai‘i, which customers report is affecting internet and telephone services in the area.

“There is a service disruption impacting some customers in South Kona,” Ann Nishida Fry, senior manager of Corporate Communications, said Thursday. “Repair work continues and service should be restored today.”

Service was disrupted at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Fry continued. The source of the issue is an “equipment failure.”

Nishida Fry said Hawaiian Telcom began addressing the outage Wednesday evening and is working to restore service as soon as possible.

