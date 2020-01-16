Hawaiian Monk Seal Spotted on Ali‘i Drive Beach

A small beach along Ali‘i Drive was visited by a Hawaiian monk seal Wednesday.

Images of RA20 lounging on Niumalu Beach were posted by Hulihe‘e Palace on Facebook.

“A special visitor arrived this morning and spent the entire day with us…” the post indicated.

Megan McGinnis is the animal programs manager at the Marine Mammal Center. She said the Kaua‘i seal moves around quite a bit.

While seals do frequent the Kona beaches, McGinnis said, coming out on Ali‘i Drive isn’t something that happens frequently.

“I can’t remember the last time we’ve had animal haul out in the area,” she added.

Over the years, McGinnis said, seal sightings have grown extensively, adding it was considered a rare day to see two seals, now they see at least six.

Call 808-987-0765 to report a monk seal sighting.