County Band Announces 2020 Shows

By Big Island Now
January 16, 2020, 11:35 AM HST (Updated January 16, 2020, 11:35 AM)
×

The West Hawai’i County band, a 20-piece wind band comprised of community members, announced its 2020 public performances including monthly concerts at Hale Halawai.

Note that the schedule is subject to change throughout the year. If you’d like to get updates via email, contact the band at [email protected].

Date

Event

Start Time

Location

Description

Sunday, January 19,

Afternoon at Hulihe‘e

4:00 PM

Hulihe’e Palace

In honor of King Lunalilo and remembering Aunty I’olani Luahine

Friday, January 24,

Free Friday Concert

6:30 PM

Hale Halawai County Park

January Breeze, a monthly free concert

Friday, February 28,

Free Friday Concert

6:30 PM

Hale Halawai County Park

February Love Songs, a monthly free concert

Sunday, March 15,

Afternoon at Hulihe‘e

4:00 PM

Hulihe’e Palace

In honor of Queen Ka’ahumanu and Prince Jonah Kuhi’o

Friday, March 27,

Free Friday Concert

6:30 PM

Hale Halawai County Park

Delights of March, a monthly free concert

Friday, April 24,

Free Friday Concert

6:30 PM

Hale Halawai County Park

April Jewels, a monthly free concert

Friday, May 22,

Free Friday Concert

6:30 PM

Hale Halawai County Park

Merry May, a monthly free concert

Sunday, June 14,

Afternoon at Hulihe‘e

4:00 PM

Hulihe’e Palace

In honor of Kamehameha, Paiea

Friday, June 26,

Free Friday Concert

6:30 PM

Hale Halawai County Park

June Tunes, a monthly free concert

Friday, July 24,

Free Friday Concert

6:30 PM

Hale Halawai County Park

July Fireworks, a monthly free concert

Friday, August 28,

Free Friday Concert

6:30 PM

Hale Halawai County Park

Awesome August, a monthly free concert

Sunday, September 20,

Afternoon at Hulihe‘e

4:00 PM

Hulihe’e Palace

In honor of Queen Lili’iokalani

Friday, September 25,

Free Friday Concert

6:30 PM

Hale Halawai County Park

September Memories, a monthly free concert

Friday, October 23,

Free Friday Concert

6:30 PM

Hale Halawai County Park

October Festival Music, a monthly free concert

Sunday, November 15,

Afternoon at Hulihe‘e

4:00 PM

Hulihe’e Palace

In honor of King Kalakaua

Friday, November 27,

Free Friday Concert

6:30 PM

Hale Halawai County Park

November Harvest, a monthly free concert

Friday, December 18,

Free Friday Concert

6:30 PM

Hale Halawai County Park

December Lights, a monthly free concert

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments