County Band Announces 2020 Shows

County Band Announces 2020 ShowsJanuary 16, 2020, 11:35 AM HST (Updated January 16, 2020, 11:35 AM)
The West Hawai’i County band, a 20-piece wind band comprised of community members, announced its 2020 public performances including monthly concerts at Hale Halawai.
Note that the schedule is subject to change throughout the year. If you’d like to get updates via email, contact the band at [email protected].
Date
Event
Start Time
Location
Description
Sunday, January 19,
Afternoon at Hulihe‘e
4:00 PM
Hulihe’e Palace
In honor of King Lunalilo and remembering Aunty I’olani Luahine
Friday, January 24,
Free Friday Concert
6:30 PM
Hale Halawai County Park
January Breeze, a monthly free concert
Friday, February 28,
Free Friday Concert
6:30 PM
Hale Halawai County Park
February Love Songs, a monthly free concert
Sunday, March 15,
Afternoon at Hulihe‘e
4:00 PM
Hulihe’e Palace
In honor of Queen Ka’ahumanu and Prince Jonah Kuhi’o
Friday, March 27,
Free Friday Concert
6:30 PM
Hale Halawai County Park
Delights of March, a monthly free concert
Friday, April 24,
Free Friday Concert
6:30 PM
Hale Halawai County Park
April Jewels, a monthly free concert
Friday, May 22,
Free Friday Concert
6:30 PM
Hale Halawai County Park
Merry May, a monthly free concert
Sunday, June 14,
Afternoon at Hulihe‘e
4:00 PM
Hulihe’e Palace
In honor of Kamehameha, Paiea
Friday, June 26,
Free Friday Concert
6:30 PM
Hale Halawai County Park
June Tunes, a monthly free concert
Friday, July 24,
Free Friday Concert
6:30 PM
Hale Halawai County Park
July Fireworks, a monthly free concert
Friday, August 28,
Free Friday Concert
6:30 PM
Hale Halawai County Park
Awesome August, a monthly free concert
Sunday, September 20,
Afternoon at Hulihe‘e
4:00 PM
Hulihe’e Palace
In honor of Queen Lili’iokalani
Friday, September 25,
Free Friday Concert
6:30 PM
Hale Halawai County Park
September Memories, a monthly free concert
Friday, October 23,
Free Friday Concert
6:30 PM
Hale Halawai County Park
October Festival Music, a monthly free concert
Sunday, November 15,
Afternoon at Hulihe‘e
4:00 PM
Hulihe’e Palace
In honor of King Kalakaua
Friday, November 27,
Free Friday Concert
6:30 PM
Hale Halawai County Park
November Harvest, a monthly free concert
Friday, December 18,
Free Friday Concert
6:30 PM
Hale Halawai County Park
December Lights, a monthly free concert