January 15, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 15 at 3:43AM HST until January 16 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Frequent showers, mainly before 7am. High near 77. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a high near 73. North northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 53. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 46. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 62. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 76. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: Cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind.