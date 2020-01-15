Elections Officials Announce Voting by Mail

The Office of Elections will be sending out over 658,000 notification postcards to active registered voters in Hawai‘i.

The postcard is part of a series of election mailings to raise awareness about the transition to elections by mail and maintain the voter registration rolls. Active voters should expect to receive the postcard within the next seven to 10 days confirming they are properly registered.

“We want to remind voters that receipt of an election mailing now ensures they will receive their ballot for the upcoming election. As Hawaii transitions to voting by mail, it is important that voters keep their registration up to date, as ballots, by law, are not forwardable,” said Chief Election Officer, Scott Nago.

If a voter does not receive the postcard, they should check their voter registration by visiting https://olvr.hawaii.gov or by calling their County Elections Division.

Beginning with the 2020 Primary Election, properly registered voters will receive their ballot at the mailing address associated with their voter registration approximately 18 days prior to each election. Over 769,000 Hawaii residents are registered to vote, however, more than 14% of these voters are inactive due to outdated addresses.

To view a sample of the notification postcard and to learn more about voting by mail visit the Office of Elections’ website at www.elections.hawaii.gov.