VNP Announces Upcoming Flight Plans Over Park

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park announces its upcoming flight plans for January 2020. In addition, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory may conduct flight operations over Kīlauea and Mauna Loa to assess volcanic activity and maintain instrumentation.

Scheduled flights for this month will take place on the following days:

January 14, between 6-8:30 a.m., for ungulate surveys near the Ka‘ū boundary from sea level to 1,500-ft. elevation.

January 15 and 16, between 7 a.m. and noon, for petrel monitoring from the summit of Kīlauea to Mauna Loa between 8,000- and 9,000-ft. elevation.

January 15, between 6-8:30 a.m., for ungulate surveys near the Ka‘ū desert boundary between sea level and 1,500-ft. elevation.

January 27, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., for invasive banana poka surveys and control on Mauna Loa Road between 5,000- and 6,000-ft. elevation.

January 28 between 6-8:30 a.m., for ungulate surveys and control work in Kahuku Unit, between 4,000- and 6,000-ft. elevation.

January 28, between 10 a.m. and noon, to survey for Rapid ‘Ōhi‘a Death in the Kahuku Unit between 2,000- and 4,000-ft. elevation.

The park regrets any noise impact to residents and park visitors. Dates and times are subject to change based on aircraft availability and weather.

Management of the park requires the use of aircraft to monitor and research volcanic activity, conduct search-and-rescue missions and law enforcement operations, support management of natural and cultural resources, and to maintain backcountry facilities.