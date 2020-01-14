South Hilo Water Service Interruption Announced

Water service will be temporarily cut off later this month along Ka‘ie‘ie Road, including the upper portion of Ka‘āpoko Homestead Road (Plantation Road), and any private roads within the relevant areas listed as follows:

Affected Areas: Ka‘ie‘ie, Pāpa‘ikou; South Hilo, Hawai‘i

The water will be turned off on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to install a new waterline connection for the Ka‘ie‘ie Mauka Facility Improvement project.

Upon the resumption of water service, the waterlines will be flushed and cleaned, during which time you may notice turbid and/or discolored water. You may also notice trapped air in your plumbing, which will be released as you initially use water.

Affected customers are asked to take any and all precautions necessary to protect the customers’ property and facilities including, but not limited to, disabling electrical power to pumps and/or any other devices whose normal operation may be dependent on water pressure and/or water supply, and which might be harmed if automatically energized during the water shut-off.

If more information is needed, call Mr. Carl Nishimura at 808-961-8790