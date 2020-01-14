Park Reopens Pu‘u Pua‘i Overlook, Portion of Devastation Trail

The Pu‘u Pua‘i Overlook, parking lot and a short section of Devastation Trail have reopened in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

The area temporarily closed in late December to protect breeding and nesting nēnē, which are threatened Hawaiian geese, an HVNP press release said Monday. The sensitive nesting time for this family has concluded, and the parents and their goslings are thriving.

The public is reminded to stay 60 feet away from nēnē and never give them food. Nēnē that are comfortable with people and handouts are more likely to be killed by vehicles.

Only 30 nēnē remained statewide in 1952. Efforts to recover the imperiled species began in the 1970s. The Nēnē Recovery Program continues today, and more than 200 birds thrive in the park from sea level to around 8,000 feet.