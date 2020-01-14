January 14, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Chest to head high E wind swell for the morning. This rotates more from the NE during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

South East

Surf: Chest to head high E wind swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.