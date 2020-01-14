January 14, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
January 14, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 14, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Chest to head high E wind swell for the morning. This rotates more from the NE during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

South East

Surf: Chest to head high E wind swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

