January 14, 2020 Surf Forecast

January 14, 2020 Surf ForecastJanuary 14, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 14, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Chest to head high E wind swell for the morning. This rotates more from the NE during the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with SSE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.
South East
Surf: Chest to head high E wind swell.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.
