Gale Warning Off, Small Craft Advisory Issued

By Big Island Now
January 14, 2020, 12:40 PM HST (Updated January 14, 2020, 12:40 PM)
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has cancelled the gale warning for Big Island waters and replaced it with a small craft advisory, which is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.

What: East winds 20 to 30 knots and seas 10 to 13 feet.

Where: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island leeward waters and Big Island southeast waters.

Impacts: Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

