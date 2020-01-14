DUI’s Up In Early 2020 Compared With 2019

Hawai`i Island Police arrested 24 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Jan. 6 through January 12, 2020. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. None of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 34 DUI arrests compared with 26 during the same period last year, an increase of 30.8%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 0 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 14 17 Puna 1 2 Ka’u 1 1 Kona 7 13 South Kohala 1 1 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 24 34

There have been 38 major accidents so far this year compared with 32 during the same period last year, an increase of 18.8%.

To date, there was one fatal crash resulting in one fatality compared with one fatal crash resulting in one fatality for the same time last year.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide.