DPW to Turn Ka’u Intersection Into All-Way Stop

The Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works Traffic Division plans to convert the intersection of Pikake Street and Kamani Street in Pahala to an all-way stop.

The work, which includes enhanced striping, pavement legends and signage, is tentatively scheduled to take place between Jan. 21 to 24, 2020, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather and construction conditions permitting.

The all-way stop is being installed in response to community concerns to increase pedestrian safety at the intersection near Ka’u High School and Pāhala Elementary School.

During this work period traffic flow will be controlled by traffic control officers. Motorists are advised to expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call the Traffic Division at 961-8341.