Beaches Remain Closed Amid High Surf Advisory

Hilo beaches remain closed as the National Weather Service continues its high surf advisory for east-facing shores.

The advisory is in effect from Hawī in North Kohala to Puna to South Point in Ka‘ū through Thursday. Surf will be higher than normal and dangerous currents could cause injury or death.

The following areas are closed due to surf impacts: Coconut Island, Onekahakaha, and Kealoha beach parks

Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Beaches may be closed without notice.

Kamehameha Avenue and Pauahi Street in Hilo are now open to traffic.

A gale warning is also in effect until 6 p.m. East winds are expected to be 25 to 35 knots with seas 10 to 15 feet. Affected areas include Alenuihaha Channel, leeward waters and southwest waters.

Strong winds and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels.