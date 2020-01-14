All Roads Now Open After Weekend Storm

All roads closed over the weekend due weather conditions have reopened, officials reported this afternoon.

A weekend storm brought heavy rain to Eastside of the island, resulting in the overflowing of Wailuku River and Waianuenue Falls. Roads were closed due to flooding and debris. As the weather has dissipated the roads have reopened.

State Highways Division reports the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, or Saddle Road, has restricted traffic flow and a lane shift near mile marker 12 due to debris clearance and repair work. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and slow down where crews are working along the highway.