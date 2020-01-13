Severe Weather, Road Closure Update

Severe Weather, Road Closure UpdateJanuary 13, 2020, 7:12 AM HST (Updated January 13, 2020, 7:12 AM)
A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Big Island until 6 p.m. Monday, as several other weather concerns have, or soon will, roll back.
The winter storm warning for Big Island summits was called off as of 3:33 a.m. Monday, after snowfalls dusted peaks throughout the weekend.
A gale warning for Big Island leeward and southeast waters remains in effect through 6 p.m. Monday, until which time mariners should expect east winds of 25 to 35 knots and seas of 10 to 15 feet, making navigation for the inexperienced potentially hazardous.
A high surf advisory for east-facing shores, characterized by seas 8 to 12 feet, remains in effect until Thursday morning.
County Civil Defense reported Monday morning that all Big Island roads have reopened to travel except for Bayfront Highway and Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo.