Police Seek Man Wanted for Arrest, Questioning

The Hawai’i Police Department is searching for man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant and for questioning in a separate theft case that occurred in Hilo on Jan. 2.

HPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 28-year-old Gavin K. Calicdana. He is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 195 pounds with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Calicdan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.