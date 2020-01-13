January 13, 2020 Weather Forecast

January 13, 2020 Weather ForecastJanuary 13, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 13, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 78. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 64. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Frequent showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Frequent showers. Low around 46. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 33 to 38 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 34 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Occasional showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 77. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Frequent showers. Low around 62. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov