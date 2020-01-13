January 13, 2020 Surf Forecast

January 13, 2020 Surf ForecastJanuary 13, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated January 13, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Head high E wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.
Conditions: Choppy, strong sideshore current with SE winds 20-25mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. Fairly clean conditions are expected for the late day with S winds 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Head high mix of E wind swell and ESE wind swell
Conditions: Bumpy/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com