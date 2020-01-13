January 13, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high E wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Choppy, strong sideshore current with SE winds 20-25mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. Fairly clean conditions are expected for the late day with S winds 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Head high mix of E wind swell and ESE wind swell

Conditions: Bumpy/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.