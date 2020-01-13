HPD Charges Mt. View Man With Robbery, Other Offenses

A 33-year-old Mountain View man has been charged with several crimes connected with a Sunday morning incident.

Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested Talatonu Schuster for robbery and other offenses stemming from events at a business in Pāhoa Village. HPD has charged the suspect with second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal property damage. His bail has been set at $45,000.

On Sunday morning, Puna patrol officers responded to a report of a disorderly male outside of a business on Pāhoa Village Road. Schuster had reportedly been causing a disturbance outside of the business.

A store employee spoke to Schuster, asked him to calm down and to leave the area. The suspect then approached the store employee who locked himself within the business establishment. Next, Schuster forcefully broke into the store causing damage. Once inside the establishment, he damaged store merchandise and threatened the employee.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Schuster remains in police custody in lieu of bail. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14 in Hilo District Court.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Detective Wendall Carter of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2383 or email [email protected]. The public may also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.