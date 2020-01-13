High Surf Advisory Closes Several Beaches

East-facing shores of the Big Island are expected to get hit with consistently high surf throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

A high surf advisory, like the one in effect through Thursday morning, means surf will be higher than normal — approximately 8 to 12 feet through Wednesday night. The surf, shore break and dangerous currents could cause injury or death.

The following beach parks closed due to the surf:

Coconut Island – Hilo

Onekahakaha – Hilo

Kealoha – Hilo

Honoli‘i – Hilo

Whittington Beach Park – Kā‘u

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense has reported that Bayfront Highway and Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo remain closed. All other Big Island roadways are open to travel.

County bus schedules are subject to change based on weather and can be viewed at HeleOnbus.org.

The National Weather Service has extended a gale warning for Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island leeward and Big Island southeast waters until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A gale warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas that could capsize or damage vessels.

Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.