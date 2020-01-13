Coffee With a Cop in Kona, Kohala

“Coffee with a Cop” will be held at two locations in West Hawai‘i this week.

The first event takes place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the Kona Commons McDonald’s, located at 74-5453 Makala Blvd.

South Kohala’s Community Policing Section will host its event from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Waimea Coffee Company in Parker Square, located at 65-1279 Kawaihae Road.

Coffee with a Cop encourages community members to get to know their police officers over a cup of coffee. This casual event has no agenda, and topics of conversation can range from sharing personal stories to discussing neighborhood issues.

If you have any questions, contact the Kona Community Policing Section at 808-326-4646 ext. 259, 258 or 257; or the South Kohala Community Policing Section at 808-887-3080.