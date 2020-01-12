Some Roads Reopen, Flood Warning in Effect Through Monday

Weather related safety concerns caused several road closures Saturday night and Sunday morning. But as of Sunday afternoon, some of the Big Island’s major thoroughfares are reopening to regular traffic.

Highway 19 and Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as Saddle Road, have reopened as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday. South Kopua Road in upper Puna and Pohaku Drive in lower Puna are also open for travel.

Bayfront Highway, where brown water has inundated Hilo Boy, remains closed, as do Pauahi Street and Kamehameha Avenue. Highway 11 in Kā‘u between the 57 and 62 mile markers is also shut to traffic.

Road closures may occur quickly and without notice anywhere on the island. The National Weather Service’s flash flood warning for Hawai‘i Island remains in effect through at least Monday afternoon.

Conditions are life threatening, and it is advised the public stay out of areas that are flooding.

Subdivisions in Puna and Kā‘u susceptible to flooding, and the public should also steer clear of those areas — with a special emphasis for Orchidland, Eden Roc and Hawaiian Acres of Puna, as well as Wood Valley in Kā‘u.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water. Turn around, don’t drown. Limit your travel to necessary trips as driving conditions are dangerous and life threatening.

Due to flooding conditions, county Mass Transit bus routes maybe interrupted without notice. Keep yourself up to date by visiting HeleOnbus.org for the latest bus schedules and cancellations.

For information on shelters, contact Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.