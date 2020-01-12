January 12, 2020 Weather Forecast

January 12, 2020 Weather ForecastJanuary 12, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 12, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 77. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 65. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Frequent showers. High near 78. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 6 mph becoming north northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 74. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind 8 to 11 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 70. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East southeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 76. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tonight: Frequent showers. Low around 63. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday: Frequent showers. High near 77. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov