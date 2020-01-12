Hilo Crime Report: December 2019

The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hilo Community Police section responded to 10 auto thefts, four burglaries, eight vehicle break-ins, and 21 thefts for the month of December. Police say no trends were observed.

Auto Thefts

Furneaux Ln. 2016 Dodge Ram P/Up.

1800 block Kalanianaole Ave., Silver 2007 Nissan Altima.

300 block Makaala St. White 2001 Toyota Tacoma. P/Up.

70 block Wainaku Ave. White 2002 Toyota Tacoma P/Up.

100 block Wiwoole St. Red 2017 Nissan Ver-sa (Attempted).

300 block Makaala St. Primer black 1997 Honda Civic.

200 block Kekuanaoa St. Black Mazda B2200 P/Up.

2000 block Maikalani St. Silver 2017 Toyota Tacoma P/Up.

700 block Kupulau St. Green 2000 Toyota Tacoma P/Up.

80 block Pukihae St. Silver 1997 Honda Civic.

Burglaries

Alae St. Misc items.

70 block Kukuau St. Suspect Arrested and Charged.

50 block Ahona Pl. Documents.

Lighthouse Area. Misc items.

Vehicle Break Ins

300 block Makaala St. Nothing removed.

100 block Hale St. Purse and bag.

Komohana/Puainako. Misc items, suspect Arrested.

100 block Kalanikoa St. US currency.

27-0400 block Old Mamalahoa Hwy. Misc tools.

Bayfront Reported December, occurred July. Wallet w/contents.

40 block Kilauea Ave. Nothing removed, suspect Arrested.

28-0800 block Akaka Falls Rd. Purse w/contents.

Theft

300 block Keawe St. Black 2012 Honda Rukus moped.

700 block Kinoole St. Misc Items.

29-200 block Old Mamalahoa Hwy. Boat motor.

100 block Kilauea Ave. Clothing.

100 block Ululani St. Bicycle parts.

200 block Kapiolani St. Cellphone.

90 block W. Kawailani St. Trailer.

700 block Kilauea Ave. Cellphone.

111 block Puainako St. Cart.

40 block Paipai St. Weedeater.

Bayfront area. Eight wheels from boat.

100 block Kalanikoa St. Gas from vehicle.

600 block Kinoole St. Computer.

35-100 block Kekoa Rd. ATV.

2100 block Kinoole St. ATV.

Bayfront area. Backpack.

100 block Kalanikoa St. Gas from vehicle.

2000 block Kinoole St. U.S. Mail.

32-800 block Old Mamalahoa Hwy. Genera-tor.

400 block Kilauea Ave. I-Pad.

1800 block Kinoole St. Bicycle.