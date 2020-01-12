High Surf, Winter Weather, Gale Conditions Accompany Flash Flood Warning

4:26 PM HST Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

FLASH FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FOR BIG ISLAND THROUGH 8 PM HST

At 4:25 p.m. HST, Big Island Civil Defense reported that Highway 11 remained closed near Kawa Flats between mile markers 57 and 61, as runoff from prior heavy rain covered the roadway.

Impacts: Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Kawa Flats, Na‘alehu and Pahala.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY

What: Surf of 8 to 12 feet through Wednesday, lowering to 6 to 10 feet Wednesday night.

Where: East-facing shores of the Big Island.

Impacts, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Know your limits. When in doubt, don’t go out.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY

What: Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches.

Where: Big Island Summits.

Impacts: Snow, patchy black ice and thick fog will make for very dangerous driving conditions, with visibility near zero at times. The road to the summit of Maunakea is closed and the campground at Mauna Loa is closed.

Additional Details: Summit personnel reported significant accumulations and snow drifts on the upper portions of Maunakea.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A winter storm warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also possible. This will make travel near impossible. Any travel plans to the summits should be postponed until the threat diminishes.

GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY

What: East winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and seas 9 to 14 feet.

Where: Alenuihaha Channel.

Impacts: Strong winds will cause hazardous seas, which could capsize or damage vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A gale warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.