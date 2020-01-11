Upland Game Bird Hunt at PTA Open to Local Hunters

Upland game bird hunts are open to local hunters today and Sunday at Pōhakuloa Training Area.

The US Army is offering the back-to-back two-day hunt to hunters in Training Areas 1-4 (Humu‘ula) from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hunters must hold a valid PTA hunting permit. Hunting will also be open to local hunters on Jan. 18-19 in Training Areas 9,12-16 (Ahi).

For more information, visit the PTA Hunting Facebook page.

Until further notice, PTA has suspended electronic permit sales and check-in for their hunting program as the service is currently offline. PTA game management team are working with the contractor to fix the website and get electronic registration back online as soon as possible.

Hunters must check in with the PTA Game Manager/PTA Police at the PTA front gate on Highway 200 (Daniel K. Inouye Highway). This is the only check-in location for all hunters. All hunters are required to show a valid ID (drivers license, state ID, or military ID) at check in. Additionally for safety reasons, all hunters must have a cellphone with them during the hunt.

For questions regarding the hunt, call Brian Leo at 808-315-1545.