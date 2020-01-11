January 11, 2020 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued January 11 at 3:26AM HST until January 12 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 66. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 77. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Today: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 73. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 55. North wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 48. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 70. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Today: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 75. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 64. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 76. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.