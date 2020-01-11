Fire Severely Damages Kea‘au Home

By Big Island Now
January 11, 2020, 9:30 AM HST (Updated January 11, 2020, 7:55 AM)
×

A Kea‘au home was all but destroyed in a fire Friday afternoon.

At approximately 1:27 p.m., Hawai‘i County Fire Department was called to a structure fire on 15th Avenue. When they arrived on scene they found an unoccupied residence with flames and smoke billowing out of multiple windows.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The fire was spreading throughout the interior of the 2,200-square-foot structure so crews used attack lines to extinguish the blaze, which consumed most of the inside of the house.

No exposures were involved and no reported injuries. The fire is under investigation.

Damages estimated to be about $176,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments