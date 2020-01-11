Fire Severely Damages Kea‘au Home

A Kea‘au home was all but destroyed in a fire Friday afternoon.

At approximately 1:27 p.m., Hawai‘i County Fire Department was called to a structure fire on 15th Avenue. When they arrived on scene they found an unoccupied residence with flames and smoke billowing out of multiple windows.

The fire was spreading throughout the interior of the 2,200-square-foot structure so crews used attack lines to extinguish the blaze, which consumed most of the inside of the house.

No exposures were involved and no reported injuries. The fire is under investigation.

Damages estimated to be about $176,000.