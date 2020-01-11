Big Island Weekly Lane Closures: Jan. 11-17

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation listed lane closures for the week of Jan. 11-17. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Ka‘ū

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 30 and 38, Crater Rim Road to ECB trail to Ka‘ū Desert Trail Head on Monday, Jan. 13, through Friday, Jan. 17, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 79 and 85, Aloha Boulevard to Old Māmalahoa Highway, on Monday, Jan. 13, through Friday, Jan. 17, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for striping and pavement marker work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

South Kona

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 1 and 7, Puainako Street to East Kipimana Street on Monday, Jan. 13, through Friday, Jan. 17, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 97 and 101, Haleili Road to Ho‘okena Beach Road, on Monday, Jan. 13, through Friday, Jan. 17, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Pa‘auilo

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 35 and 39, between East Pa‘auilo Bridge and Kalopa Bridge, on Monday, Jan. 13, through Friday, Jan. 17, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for guardrail work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 37 and 41, Kalopa Road to Kahawailiili Bridge, on Monday, Jan. 13, through Friday, Jan. 17, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

South Hilo

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 4 and 9, between, Kahoa Place and Old Onomea Road on Monday, Jan. 13, through Friday, Jan. 17, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

North Kohala

Closure of single lane at a time on Kohala Mountain Road/Hawī Road (Route 250) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 6 and 17, Kawaihae Uka Bridge to Ka‘auhuhu Homestead Road on Monday, Jan. 13, through Friday, Jan. 17, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).